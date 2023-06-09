HBO’s new music industry drama The Idol has everyone talking, in more ways than one. But good or bad, the show’s co-creators Sam Levinson and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye are sure enjoying the buzz. Tonight (June 9), The Weeknd and superproducer Mike Dean have shared the latest taste of new music from the show.

On The Idol soundtrack’s latest song, “The Lure,” The Weeknd and Mike Dean put their production skills on full display, offering a chilling, instrumental theme song that encapsulates the terrifying, ominous nature of the show.

Only one episode of The Idol has aired so far, however, The Weeknd is in good spirits having finally begun sharing it with the world. He planned to drop all of the show’s music on the soundtrack, which will arrive shortly before the season finale. However, The Weeknd took to Instagram to reveal that he will share a good amount of the show’s music on a more frequent basis.

“I wanna drop new music from the show every week with each episode,” he said. “I’m excited for you guys to hear what we’ve been cooking and all these incredible artists that are a part of this show.”

