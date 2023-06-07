The timeline of The Weeknd actually killing “The Weeknd,” as he told W Magazine he plans to do, is not yet known. But the artist born Abel Tesfaye went ahead and killed the original release schedule for The Idol soundtrack.

“I was planning on dropping the whole soundtrack for [The Idol] by the finale, but I’m too hyped… instead, I wanna drop new music from the show every week with each episode,” he posted on Wednesday, June 7. “I’m excited for you guys to hear what we’ve been cooking and all these incredible artists that are a part of this show… this week… Jocelyn’s pop song ‘world class sinner’ and ‘the lure’ (theme score)… episode 2 this Sunday [purple devil emoji].”

The Idol debuted at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival before the premiere episode aired on HBO last Sunday, June 4. The sinister (and controversial) series was co-created by Tesfaye, Sam Levinson (Euphoria), and Reza Fahim. Tesfaye also stars alongside Lily-Rose Depp.

“After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America,” reads the official synopsis. “Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?”

So far, Tesfaye has released “Double Fantasy” featuring Future and “Popular” featuring Madonna and Playboi Carti. Tesfaye performed “Double Fantasy” as a surprise guest during Metro Boomin’s Coachella set, as reported by Billboard in April.

Also in April, Tesfaye explained his The Idol soundtrack influences to Jeremy O. Harris for Interview Magazine.

“I’ve been inspired by The Wall and Purple Rain and when Bowie was doing it, but even films like Shaft, the music is literally telling the story of the film,” he said. “But I want to take it to the next level. I want to challenge myself and I feel like, as a musician, I’m the best I’ve ever been. But I have ADD. I can’t focus on just that. It’s like, how do I throw a wrench in it?”