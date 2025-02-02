In the words of Uproxx’s hip-hop editor Aaron Williams, The Weeknd is one of today’s greatest conceptual artists. If you’re looking for evidence to support this claim, just dive into her latest album Hurry Up Tomorrow.

Today (February 2), The Weeknd drove that point home even further with the release of his video for “Open Hearts.” On the heels of his “Red Terror” visual directed by Eddie Alcazar (a subtle cultural reference to Qey Shibir in Ethiopia), The Weeknd somehow found a way to outdo himself.

While The Weeknd’s muse of heartbreak, love, and relationships is a constant across his discography, the video for “Open Hearts” incorporates cutting edge technology, forward-thinking storytelling, and bold cinematic direction to launch the song into a new stratosphere.

The video’s opening line recommends that viewers enjoy the video in Apple Immersive on Vision Pro (a virtual reality headset). However, in the event that you won’t miss any part of lucid dream The Weeknd finds himself in. In fact, each subtly he travels on love’s dizzying road jumps out in a way that nearly impossible to ignore.

From majestic horse herds to cosmic thrones, The Weeknd’s brings every bit of his feelings to new heights with fans mesmerized at each jolting turn.

Watch The Weeknd’s official music video for single “Open Hearts” above.

Hurry Up Tomorrow is out now via XO/Republic Records. Find more information here.