The weekend is just beginning, but The Weeknd] could soon be at an end. The star born Abel Tesfaye has hinted (rather ominously) that his new album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, could very well be his last under that moniker, and with the album arriving tonight, he’s ensuring The Weeknd goes out with a bang.

Rather than the traditional release night music video, he debuted the single “Open Hearts” with a pulsating performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! However, he’s The Weeknd, and nothing is ever quite what it seems with him. He’s made no secret of his admiration for the work of Michael Jackson, and that now appears to extend to his approach to visual media.

As his performance ends, the “Open Hearts” video reverts to a dark fantasy format reminiscent of Jackson’s short films Thriller and Captain EO, with a 1980s aesthetic borrowed from the likes of Labyrinth or The Dark Crystal. As The Weeknd breaches a realm similar to the Upside Down from Stranger Things, the format shifts to stop-motion animation, which could be a preview of the style of the Hurry Up Tomorrow film coming on May 15. While it’s been called a “psychological thriller,” that too could be a misdirect from someone who has become a master at them.

Hurry Up Tomorrow is out now via XO Music / Republic Records. You can find more information here.