Coachella offers an abundance of entertainment options during its annual two-weekend event. The headliners are usually the primary focus, but this year, there’s going to be at least one compelling reason to spend some time away from the main stages: Thundercat and Flying Lotus are coming together for a joint performance set.

During Coachella’s first weekend (on April 16, specifically), the pair will take to the Heineken House venue on the Coachella festival grounds for the performance. Flying Lotus and Thundercat previously toured together in 2014 and they regularly collaborate on each other’s songs; For example, Thundercat has featured on every Flying Lotus album since 2010’s Cosmogramma.

Press materials describe the Heineken House experience, “Festival-goers are invited to focus on the present and notice the details unfolding around them with intentional reminders that ‘You Are Here.’ Music lovers will leave their texts on read in this immersive outdoor experience filled with eclectic beats and ice cold beverages April 15-17 and 22-24, 2022. The Heineken House is known for creating a dynamic music experience and will once again deliver an epic lineup of artists and DJs.

Christine Karimi, Senior Manager of Partnerships and Consumer Experience at Heineken USA, says, “This year’s festival is all about bringing people together for an experience unlike anything else. If we’ve learned anything over the past two years, it’s that spending time together is a gift we need to celebrate. Showing the importance of these unique and unforgettable moments through a creative lens was key to bringing festival-goers the most incredible Heineken House experience yet.”

Check out the full lineup for both weekends of Heineken House below.

Friday, April 15: Vegyn with additional performances from Acemo, Black Noise, American Dance Ghosts, Skinny Macho and others

Saturday, April 16: Flying Lotus and Thundercat performance set with additional performances from OG Ron C, Orion Sun, 454, and others

Sunday, April 17: Ms Nina with additional performances from Deej, Mia Carruci, Silent Addy, Bitter Babe, and others

Friday, April 22: Jacques Greene with additional performances from Acemo, Black Noise, Bae Bae, Alko, and others

Saturday, April 23: Shlohmo DJ set with additional performances from OG Ron C, Orion Sun, DJ Black Power, and others

Sunday, April 24: DBN Gogo with additional performances from Major League DJz, Pieri, Mawingo, TRYi, and others