(For You)r Consideration is a weekly column breaking down the rappers and singers doing it RIGHT on TikTok and the viral trends and top songs taking over your FYP.

Call Coi Leray the “Big Trend Setter,” with her latest snippet making waves on TikTok. The Boston-bred rapper previewed the track this week and has already made several dancing videos to the sound in typical Coi Leray fashion. Featuring lyrics “only fly sh*t, wake up make deposits,” the sound is the perfect opportunity for creators to get a fit off and display the #OOTD content. Currently, the track is untitled and has less than a thousand videos tethered to the sound, but comments from fans on TikTok and Instagram predict that this could be her next big hit.

Thirteen words from Akon’s 2004 “Locked Up” have TikTok in a chokehold. “I’m steady tryna find the motive (motive). Why I do what I do?” is the background chant for creators as they virtually sit backseat of a squad car after their favorite — often most scandalous — obsession becomes illegal. Accompanied by JPhant’s “POlice” filter, the trend isn’t the first time an Akon classic has gone viral on the app . “Belly Dancer (Bananza),” another single from his debut album Trouble, amassed over 1 million videos using the sound.

The Return of Aly & AJ

Zillennials, get ready. The 2007 hit “Potential Breakup Song” by sister duo Aly & AJ has the potential to take over your FYP. Twins and creator duo @mattisontwins used the track for their take on the Gunna-inspired “Top Off” trend, which gained popularity on the app this summer. Their video lip-syncing to the angsty pop anthem has over 4 million views, proving to be a promising trend for creators to latch onto.

Breakup Songs To Remember

Imagine if the most heart-wrenching ballad, something like Giveon’s “Heartbreak Anniversary,” dropped while you were going through a breakup? Creators and TikTok breakup song aficionados are toying with the scenario and paying homage to the greatest heartbreak-ridden anthems. Tracks like Bobby Womack’s “If You Think You’re Lonely Now,” and Deniece Williams’ “Silly,” among other oldies, are resurfacing on the app using hashtags # breakup, #breakupsong, and #heartbreak. Watch below for some to revisit some breakup classics.

Ariana’s Infamous Interview

A bit from Ariana Grande’s 2019 interview on the Zach Sang Show has users getting spicy with their videos. In the interview, Grande reveals lyrics from a demo version of her hit “Thank U, Next” where she sings, “wrote some songs about Ricky never mind he’s trash.” Although Grande did not deliver this potentially contentious rendition of the line, on TikTok, creators are using the soundbite as an opportunity to reveal the shady things they could say in various scenarios in lieu of biting their tongue. Our favorite version of the trend comes from creator @_cjkilla_ sparing a friend from the truth about their funky breath.