It was exactly one year ago today (November 3) that Ariana Grande released “Thank U, Next,” the most successful song of her career. It was her first No. 1 single, and the song broke a bunch of streaming records. 365 days later, Grande has taken a minute to say “happy birthday” to the track and reflect on how her life has changed since she released the song.

In a series of tweets, Grande says that since the song came out, her year has been “productive, emotional, wild and yet … happy!” Grande concludes, “anyway, not sure why this anniversary has made me ramble on so much but …. my heart feels good. even though everything is up in the air / i still have a million questions … i’ve accepted it and feel somewhat whole and that feels like something worth sharing. i guess. love u.”

Grande’s tweets read:

“happy birthday ‘thank u, next’.

i can’t believe i’ve spent more time alone this year than i have in my life, i can’t believe how many sessions w my therapist i’ve had, how many times i’ve sung this song, how much i’ve learned and healed, how much i still have to learn and heal ! it’s been one hall of a productive, emotional, wild and yet … happy! year. thankful for my babies who have provided me with endless strength, energy and inspiration… and to my friends who have held me together on the road and at home. i’m sure they’re just as exhausted lmao. update: i still don’t know sh*t ab love or have a clue what a personal life looks like other than hanging with pups and piggy which i’ve learned is … actually … more than enough ! anyway, not sure why this anniversary has made me ramble on so much but …. my heart feels good. even though everything is up in the air / i still have a million questions … i’ve accepted it and feel somewhat whole and that feels like something worth sharing. i guess. love u.”

