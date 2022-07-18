It looks like Gunna‘s incarceration isn’t keeping him down too much; a video on social media revealed that he was able to grin through a video call with his family recently, despite being denied bond again in the ongoing racketeering case against him and other members of YSL. The short clip focuses on his reaction to a baby that some outlets identify as his godson, who chuckles when Gunna calls him “real playa.”

Gunna was indicted in May as one of 28 members of YSL (Young Slime Life), which the Fulton County D.A. called a “hybrid street gang” thanks to its alleged association with YSL (Young Stoner Life) Records. The group’s members were charged with a litany of offenses including murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, and more. Gunna, who was specifically charged with violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, surrendered a few days later.

Gunna’s trial date was set for January 9, 2023, but he and Young Thug were both denied bond in May, while Gunna was more recently denied bond again earlier this month. In spite of it all, he called 2022 “one of the best years of my life” in an open letter from jail, perhaps owing to the success of his song “Pushin P” and album DS4EVER.

Gunna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.