While making the promotional rounds for the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown (including talking to Uproxx about his favorite Dylan songs), Timothée Chalamet was interviewed by Nardwuar. They discussed everything from the actor’s “Timmy Tim” days to Canada to rapper Lil B, who Chalamet had a memorable encounter with when he was a teenager.

“I met him at NYU,” Chalamet told Nardwuar (who recently spoke to Chappell Roan as well). “I had $50 from a commercial I did, I bribed a kid to give me his ticket. I was in there alone, you know, front row to the right. I raised my hand, I got called on by him, [and] told him I was going to ask out a crush. He invited me on stage and he knighted me. And honestly, he said, ‘That boy’s hands been blessed,’ and from there, my acting career took off. Thank you, BasedGod. I was struggling before that, basically just done Royal Pains, and, you know, I was nominated for an Oscar by the time I was 22.”

Chalamet added, “Shout out, Lil B. Nothing possible without Lil B.”

You can watch Chalamet’s interview with Nardwuar above, and remember: keep on rockin’ in the free world (doot doo).