Being interviewed by Nardwuar is a right of passage in the music world, and now it’s one that Chappell Roan has gotten to experience. Their chat was shared today (December 16), and in it, Roan reveals that when she was a musical guest on SNL recently, she had a close call with one of her outfits.

She explains:

“It ripped all the way down the back right before I walked on stage, so I had to have Saturday Night Live’s in-house seamstress […] I was sewn into the dress because it ripped all the way down, from, like, here [upper back] to here [lower back].”

She also discussed meeting Tyler The Creator at Austin City Limits this year, saying, “He’s awesome. […] He was hiding in the shadows as I got offstage. He was just kind of lurking over in the corner, and my tour manager was like, ‘Hey, Tyler wants to meet you.’ And so I went over, and he gave me a lot of good advice about paparazzi. I don’t have paparazzi, but when I do, I took notes. And he thanked me for speaking up about some stuff that I spoke up on.”

There’s a lot more to the interview than those two excerpts, so check the whole thing out above.