How does it feel? If you’re a Bob Dylan fan watching the first full-length trailer for A Complete Unknown, you probably feel nervous about whether the biopic can capture the electric (pun intended?) presence of a one-of-a-kind rock star. It appears director James Mangold may have pulled it off.

A Complete Unknown stars Timothée Chalamet as Dylan in his early days, when he’s busking around New York’s Greenwich Village, and as he transitions to playing f*cking loud.

“Against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval, an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota arrives in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music,” the official plot synopsis reads. “As he forms his most intimate relationships during his rise to fame, he grows restless with the folk movement and, refusing to be defined, makes a controversial choice that culturally reverberates worldwide.”

In the trailer, Chalamet does his own singing to “Girl From The North Country” and “Like A Rolling Stone.” You can watch it above.

A Complete Unknown also stars Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, Dan Fogler as Albert Grossman, Norbert Leo Butz as Alan Lomax, and Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie. It opens in theaters on December 25, a perfect day to watch the movie and listen to Dylan’s Christmas In The Heart album.