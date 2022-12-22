After changing his mind on retirement in March and returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 22nd NFL season, Tom Brady hasn’t had many reasons to smile in 2022. The seven-time Super Bowl champion finalized a divorce from Gisele Bündchen, his wife of 13 years, in October. The Bucs have stumbled to a 6-8 record, and Brady uncharacteristically accounted for four turnovers in a 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 18.

Who did Brady call to help him get in the holiday spirit? The same person I’d call if I could: Snoop Dogg.

Snoop appeared on the December 19 episode of Let’s Go, Brady’s SiriusXM podcast with fellow NFL great Larry Fitzgerald and sportscaster Jim Gray. He serenaded Brady and Gray, both beaming like children, with an original Christmas carol.

“These nuts roasting on an open fire / Jack Frost nipping at the night,” Snoop sang while lighting a blunt. “It’s time for Jim Grady and TB to get away / But before they do / Roasting on a blunt, on an open fire / Jack Frost nipping at the smoke / Oh, Jim, oh, Tom / What a time that we had / Happy holidays from the D.O. Double G.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Brady asked Snoop to name the time he was most stoned in his life. “With Willie f*cking Nelson,” the new Death Row Records boss said. “We was in Amsterdam on 4/20.”

Watch clips from their conversation below.