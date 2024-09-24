It’s not often that a ten-year-old mixtape can come back with as much impact as Days Before Rodeo. Travis Scott‘s breakout 2014 mixtape was recently re-released for streaming and despite its age, has had an outsized effect on the charts.

It also provided Scott an opportunity to go back and release music videos for his favorite songs from the project with the resources he’s accumulated since then — for instance, “Mo City Flexologist,” which is an ode to the Houston suburb Travis grew up in, Missouri City. While he certainly could have gone all-out with the new visual, though, Travis opts to keep things looking homemade and low-fi, mixing in shots of his old high school with shots showing off the cityscape and archival news footage of coverage of his accomplishments. There are even some old black-and-white cartoons thrown in, along with a cameo from the Compton Cowboys.

Despite the success of Days Before Rodeo in its streaming debut, Travis said he’s already back in album mode working on the follow-up to his hit 2023 album Utopia, for which he wrapping up the international legs of his Circus Maximus Tour in the next month.

You can watch Travis Scott’s ‘Mo City Flexologist’ video above.

Days Before Rodeo is out now via Cactus Jack Records and Epic Records.