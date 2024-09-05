Travis Scott Is ‘Back In Album Mode’ And He’s ‘F*cking Amped’ About It

Travis Scott just re-issued his classic mixtape Days Before Rodeo, but now, he’s in album mode.

During a conversation with artist George Condo for Cultured, Scott said, “I’m gonna be back in New York. I’m back in album mode. I’ve been working on music and sh*t every day on tour. When I’m doing the stadiums, because they’re sold out, I can see the music for what it is. I’m f*cking amped.”

He also spoke about his creative history and process, saying:

The sparseness in jazz, folk, or anything in those genres — even the soulfulness of blues, and the storytelling of blues, or the rawness — it’s kind of the base foundation. I won’t say that it’s the base foundation of music, but to me, the ideas that some of those artists were implementing were such game-changers — a full Renaissance of their own. I’m trying to carry that wavelength throughout my music. I started in producing, making beats. I haven’t stopped making beats for other artists and for myself. It’s been important for me to get back into that and remind people that’s my foundation. I remember working on my first mixtape ever. A lot of people didn’t understand where I was trying to take things, and for me to be able to do that now, at this level, is ill. When I made the ‘Fe!n’ beat, I was like, ‘Yo, this is crazy, being able to put forth the same energy since day one.'”

Find the full conversation here.