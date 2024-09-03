There was a bit of drama with the slate of new album releases from August 23. Sabrina Carpenter dropped her album Short N’ Sweet the same day Travis Scott re-released his mixtape Days Before Rodeo, and it looked like Carpenter had Scott’s feud with Nicki Minaj on the brain.

It turns out both projects had just about an equal chance to top the latest Billboard 200 chart (dated September 7), and the race was incredibly close. Now, we know who won: Billboard announced today (September 3) that Short N’ Sweet is No. 1.

It claimed the title thanks to 362,000 equivalent album units in the US during the week ending August 29. Days Before Rodeo was very, very close behind with “a little over 361,000” units. So, there was a difference of about a thousand, or less than 1 percent, between the two projects’ unit numbers.

Short N’ Sweet is Carpenter’s first No. 1 album, beating her previous best performer Emails I Can’t Send, which peaked at No. 23. This follows “Please Please Please” becoming Carpenter’s first No. 1 single on the Hot 100.

In other Carpenter news, she killed (and kissed) Jenna Ortego in her “Taste” video, was all over Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, and had maybe her best “Nonsense” outro yet on Chicken Shop Date.