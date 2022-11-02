It looks like a new Pharrell project is on the way. In a conversation with BTS’ RM for Rolling Stone, the super-producer revealed that on his upcoming album, he has a collaboration with RM and the boys of BTS.

“Well, my project, it’s called … it’s [under] my name, and the title of the album is Phriends,” Pharrell said. “It’s the volume one. You guys [BTS] are on there, obviously. And I’m actually talking about this way more than I’m supposed to, but it’s a song from my album that [BTS] sang and it’s amazing, and I’m super grateful.”

Also during the conversation, Pharrell revealed that he has, in fact, previewed the collaboration for some people already.

“Everyone that hears it is like, ‘Whoa.'”

On RM’s side, he revealed that he is “90 percent done” with his solo album. Pharrell offered to help with “that last 10 percent.”

Last month, BTS announced they were taking a hiatus until 2025 to complete their mandatory time in the military. BTS member Jin made an appearance during Coldplay’s performance in Buenos Aires. Coldplay’s lead vocalist Chris Martin recalled how Jin wanted to gift fans with a song, “The Astronaut,” to say goodbye for a short period of time.

“About six months ago, one of [BTS’] members called me up,” said Martin, “and he said, ‘I have to leave the band in December [to join] the army in Korea because that’s the rules there. And he said, ‘I need a song that says goodbye to everybody for a little while, and tells them that I love them… And so I said, ‘OK, we’ll do a song together.’ And instead of being worried about it, I feel so excited about it, so grateful for this relationship that we have with BTS. And then this song arrived, and I was like, ‘This is one of our best songs – let’s give it to this gentleman.'”

At the time of writing, there is no announced release date for Phriends, or for the Pharrell and BTS collaboration.

