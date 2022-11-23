Long live Virgil Abloh: Following the one-year anniversary of the fashion designer and entrepreneur’s passing, some of the biggest names in music are coming together to keep his legacy going.

As a driving creative force in fashion, visual arts, and music, Art Basel will host the inaugural Mirror Mirror Festival to honor the late culture innovator’s life. The one-day event is set to take place on December 3 at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in Miami, Florida.

The festival is curated by Benji B and will center on a mixture of Abloh’s passions, including music. The accompanying concert will be headlined by former collaborative partners Travis Scott and Skepta. Although this isn’t Travis Scott’s first performance since last year’s AstroWorld tragic, based on the relationship the pair had during Virgil’s life, this seems to be the most emotional.

Additional performers include Yves Tumor, Pedro, Venus X, BAMBII, Rampa, and Acyde. Festival curator Benji B will also share the stage with the featured musical acts for a guest DJ set.

According to the festival’s website, all net profits earned from the tribute will be used to launch The Virgil Abloh Foundation next year.

To purchase tickets for the Mirror Mirror Festival, click here.