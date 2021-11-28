Virgil Abloh 2020 Paris Fashion Week
Getty Image
Music

Virgil Abloh Is Dead At 41 After A Two-Year Battle With Cancer

by:

The music and entertainment world was hit with shocking news on Sunday: Famed designer and DJ Virgil Abloh has passed away at the young age of 41. The news was shared through his personal Instagram account as well as the social media pages ofLouis Vuitton, where he served as the company’s artistic director. “For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma,” the post on Abloh’s Instagram read. “He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.”

The news was met with a wave of condolences across the music world. Pharrell, who Virgil credited as a big influence on his work, shared a lengthy message honoring him. “My heart is broken,” Pharrell wrote. “Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius. Your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever.” He added, “Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones. You’re with the Master now, shine.”

Virgil Abloh’s work appeared all over the entertainment and creative world. From his trademark Off-White brand and work with Louis Vuitton to crafting some of music’s most memorable recent album covers, from working with the likes of Ye, 2 Chainz, ASAP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, and more, his contributions to the world will never be forgotten.

You can read more condolences below.

