Virgil Abloh Is Dead At 41 After A Two-Year Battle With Cancer

The music and entertainment world was hit with shocking news on Sunday: Famed designer and DJ Virgil Abloh has passed away at the young age of 41. The news was shared through his personal Instagram account as well as the social media pages ofLouis Vuitton, where he served as the company’s artistic director. “For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma,” the post on Abloh’s Instagram read. “He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.”

LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years. pic.twitter.com/CytwZLvSFu — LVMH (@LVMH) November 28, 2021

The news was met with a wave of condolences across the music world. Pharrell, who Virgil credited as a big influence on his work, shared a lengthy message honoring him. “My heart is broken,” Pharrell wrote. “Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius. Your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever.” He added, “Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones. You’re with the Master now, shine.”

My heart is broken Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones you’re with the Master now, shine 🙏🏾,

P — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) November 28, 2021

Virgil Abloh’s work appeared all over the entertainment and creative world. From his trademark Off-White brand and work with Louis Vuitton to crafting some of music’s most memorable recent album covers, from working with the likes of Ye, 2 Chainz, ASAP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, and more, his contributions to the world will never be forgotten.

rest in absolute peace. shocking. thank you Virgil 🕊 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) November 28, 2021

RIP VIRGIL — VINCE STAPLES (@vincestaples) November 28, 2021

virgil changed the way people look at the world — Cole Bennett (@_ColeBennett_) November 28, 2021

Today is over with. I’m done.😔 — Sángo (@SangoBeats) November 28, 2021

Wow! Virgil was soo creative and for the culture. I'm hurt 💔💔 Prayers up to his family. — 💎 BIG OG DREEZ (@dreezydreezy) November 28, 2021

rest in peace to Virgil man, truly a very kind human being. this is terrible — Aminé (@heyamine) November 28, 2021

Rest Easy Virgil 🙏🏾❤️ Man ….. — RESTING RICH FACE (@REESElaflare) November 28, 2021

Fuck cancer!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! RIP Virg! — Cousin Stizz (@CousinStizz) November 28, 2021

God bless Virgil and his family and loved ones. Man.. — Crime Rhyme Houdini (@JustBlaze) November 28, 2021

Rest in power @virgilabloh — Scott “Scooter” Braun (@scooterbraun) November 28, 2021

this one hurts so bad, RIP Virgil 🕯 — KAYTRA (@KAYTRANADA) November 28, 2021

Rest in peace Virgil Abloh. Solid human and big inspiration. Man. 🙏🏽 — Alchemist Type Beat (@Alchemist) November 28, 2021

Man R.i.P. Virgil. Loved his fashion sense. DAMN. 🙏🏾 🕊 — King Of R&B (@Jacquees) November 28, 2021

One of the most important artist of our times Changed our culture forever I am heartbroken RIP Virgil Abloh — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) November 28, 2021

VIRGIL 🙏🙏🙏 — evil tobi lou (@tobilou) November 28, 2021

You really never know what people are battling with. RIP Virgil — REASON TDE (@reasonTDE) November 28, 2021

