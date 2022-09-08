Ty Dolla Sign’s impact on music goes without saying. He is regularly called upon to handle other artists’ choruses, or simply provide creative energy when in the studio. While he will undeniably go down as a legend and surely has a lot more to offer, he’s also humble. One example of this came after signing the former Nickelodeon star Leon Thomas.

Thomas and Ty were recently interviewed by Rolling Stone and spoke about how their partnership came to be. In a moment that had to be special for the “Love Jones” artist, Ty Dolla Sign spoke about what hearing Thomas’ new music made him feel. “I love the way Leon speaks for himself,” the Featuring Ty Dolla Sign artist stated. “I’m gonna just be real with you: It’s giving classic. It’s giving no skips. All the way through, just ‘Oh my f*cking God!’ I’m super excited for this guy. It made me want to go back to the studio and redo my whole album.”

This is definitely high praise coming from a music veteran like Ty Dolla Sign, but it’s certainly warranted after hearing his new songs “Love Jones” and “X-Rated,” the latter featuring Benny The Butcher.

Check out Ty Dolla Sign and Leon Thomas’ full Rolling Stone interview here.

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music Artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.