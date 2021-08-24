Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. DVSN and Ty Dolla Sign lead the way this week with their joint album Cheers To The Best Memories. The 11 track effort meshes the singer’s different styles for a project focused on seeing the best in all situations as well as their difficult journey through love. Elsewhere, Aaliyah’s sophomore album, One In A Million, became available on digital platforms for the first time since its release in 1996 and Lucky Daye continues his streak of impressive guest features by standing beside the legendary Earth, Wind & Fire for “You Want My Love.”

DVSN & Ty Dolla Sign — Cheers To The Best Memories DVSN and Ty Dolla Sign collaborated for the first time on “Dangerous” from the latter’s third album, A Muse In Her Feelings. The track highlighted the duo’s chemistry, something they’re bringing to a new level with their new joint album. Cheers To The Best Memories unveils 11 tracks, including the previously released “I Believed It” with Mac Miller and “Memories,” and additional guest features from YG and Rauw Alejandro. All in all, the project champions the unique moments that happen with love even if they don’t result in what both parties originally hoped for. Aaliyah — One In A Million Nearly 25 years after the album was released, Aaliyah’s One In Million has finally made its way to streaming platforms. It comes after a lengthy battle between the late singer’s estate and Blackground Records, the label that the album was released on. Thankfully, both new and old fans can experience Aaliyah’s sophomore album once again, but it doesn’t come without controversy as the re-release will not bring any profits to the artists.

Earth, Wind & Fire — “You Want My Love” Feat. Lucky Daye Lucky Daye is on an absolute roll this year on the guest feature side of things. The Keep Cool singer has lent a hand to VanJess’ “Slow Down (Remix),” BJ The Chicago Kid’s “Make You Feel Good,” Adekunle Gold’s “Sinner,” Alex Isley and Masego’s “Good & Plenty (Remix),” and more. This week, his latest release puts him beside the legendary Earth, Wind & Fire on “You Want My Love.” Soulful voices from yesterday and past combine for an elegant and graceful number focused on two people infatuated with each other. JoJo — “Worst (I Assume)” It was just a half-decade ago that JoJo returned with her third album and her first in 10 years. The break was caused by a lengthy battle between her former label, Blackground Records, which concluded in late 2013. Nowadays, JoJo is free of any crippling restrictions as an artist as a deal with Atlantic and then Warner granted the world two projects from the singer within four years. Now she’s gearing up to share a new capsule project, titled Trying Not To Think About It, with her brand new single “Worst (I Assume).” The single is a strong start on the campaign towards Trying Not To Think About It, which arrives on October 1.

Nija — “Ease My Mind (Come Over)” While Nija Charles may have just one song under her belt at the moment, the 23-year-old New Jersey native is far from a rookie in the music industry. The Grammy-winning songwriter has penned hits for the likes of Cardi B, The Carters, Summer Walker, Meek Mill, Ariana Grande, Kehlani, and many more. After building up this undeniable resume, Nija is ready to show off some of her own artistry and it comes with her debut single, “Ease My Mind.” The track uses an ear-pleasing blend of drill rap production and R&B to call for the presence of her supportive lover. Kyle Dion — “Money” Next month, Kyle Dion will share his third album Sassy. The singer shared the news on his Instagram page and today, we’ve received the third single from the project. Following “Purr” with Kari Faux and “Placebo” with Ja Rule, Dion stands out on his own for “Money.” The easygoing track is quite reminiscent of the brightest moments on the singer’s sophomore album, Suga. This time around, however, Dion’s not letting love distract him as he seeks to stay focused on getting money and avoiding everyone and everything that distracts him from that.

Eric Bellinger — “Go Get It” Eric Bellinger began the year by teaming up with Hitmaka for their joint project, 1-800-Hit-Eazy. If there’s anything we know about the singer, it’s that he takes little to no days off. Proof of that is clear thanks to the release of his new single, “Go Get It.” The track is his third single in as many months and it’s becoming more and more clear that the releases could lead to Bellinger’s second project of the year. Until that becomes clear, enjoy “Go Get It” which focuses RINI — “Red Lights” Feat. Wale The last time RINI gifted the world with a project was back in 2018 with his After The Sun, but thankfully, the Melbourne-raised vocalist is ready to grace the world with a new body of work. The next step towards that comes through “Red Lights” with Wale. The sultry slow jam sees the singer present a fiery passion for his love but one he keeps under control with tender loving care. Wale arrives as the poetic genius to elevate the feeling RINI aims to paint with the song. Altogether, it joins “Out The Blue” as singles that will appear on RINI’s upcoming album, Constellations.

Abby Jasmine — “SOS” After releasing her second project Who Cares? last year, singer Abby Jasmine is back to make her impression on 2021 with “SOS,” her first single of the year. The reflective track unveils her hazy thoughts about drowning in feelings, addictions, and relationships. “SOS” is her attempt to save her partner from their vices as much as is hers to come out of the mess as unscathed as possible. Tiwa Savage — Water & Garri Almost a year after she released her fourth album, Celia, Tiwa Savage returns with more music for fans to enjoy through her Water & Garri. The five-track EP includes guest appearances from Brandy, Tay Iwar, and Amaraae. The singer also described the project as her “most spiritual journey through music so far.”