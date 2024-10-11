Seven months from the release of her breakout self-titled debut album, Tyla has delivered on her promise of an expanded deluxe edition with three new songs to extend the Afrobeats party offered on the original.

The one currently drawing the most attention is the yearning “Push 2 Start,” which you can play above. With production from Ari PenSmith, Mocha Bands, Rayo, and Sammy Soso, the songs finds the South African siren imploring the object of her affection to “tell me where we goin’, pick a destination / Gas me up, give me motivation.”

Meanwhile, on “Back To You,” Tyla relaxes into a laid-back R&B vibe, promising a lover, “But every time, I’ll always come back to you / No matter where you go, no matter what you do.” You can check it out below.

Finally, “Shake Ah” returns to the native Amapiano sounds the Johannesburg native grew up on, with appearances from fellow SA performers Ez Maestro, Optimist Music ZA, and Tony Duardo, who join her in reciting the lyrics in Zulu, one of the 12 official languages of South Africa out of the thirty-five languages spoken in the country. Tyla is, of course, of partial Zulu ancestry, along with Indian, Irish, and Mauritian descent.