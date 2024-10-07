Tyla had a major hit last summer with “Water,” and her self-titled debut album did well, too, peaking in the top 25 on the Billboard 200 chart. (Uproxx also named it one of the best albums of 2024’s first half.) Tyla dropped back in March, but she’s not done with the project yet: Today (October 7), she announced a deluxe edition of the album.

New to the tracklist are “Shake Ah” featuring Tony Duardo, Optimist, and Maestro, as well as “Push 2 Start” and “Back To You.” Aside from that, it also features new album artwork.

Meanwhile, Tyla has kept busy since dropping the album: She performed a body-paint-enhanced rendition of “Jump” at the BET Awards and teamed up with Spinall and Omah for “One Call.”

Check out the cover art and tracklist below.