Tyla became a star in 2023 with her hit single “Water,” and since then, she hasn’t found herself in any sort of real public trouble. She’s doing her best to avoid any misconceptions about her favorite pastimes, too.

During a red-carpet interview at the MTV EMAs (as seen in this video), Tyla was asked for her guilty pleasure, and she responded, “Ooh! My guilty pleasure… Coke.” Then, quickly realizing that her pick could be misinterpreted as drugs instead of soda, she clarified, “Not ‘coke’ coke! Coca-Cola!”

At the EMAs, Tyla won the awards for Best Afrobeats, Best R&B, and Best African Act, and was also nominated for Best New.

Tyla had a big 2024 after it got off to a rough start when she had to cancel tour dates. Her Travis Scott-featuring remix of “Water” got a video, she collaborated with Becky G on “On My Body,” she released her self-titled debut album (followed by a deluxe edition last month), she linked up with Spinall and Omah Lay on “One Call,” and she gave a memorable performance at the 2024 BET Awards. Just last week, she also released a video for “Push 2 Start,” one of the new songs from her deluxe edition of Tyla.