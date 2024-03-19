The jury is still out on what Tyla’s hit song “Water” is actually about. What’s no longer up for speculation is whether the remix featuring Travis Scott will receive an official video. Last night (March 18), the long-awaited visual for the track formerly dropped on Tyla’s YouTube page.

As one of the listed tracks on her forthcoming self-titled album, the pressure was on to deliver something worth talking about, and that they did. The steamy video was well worth the wait. Tyla and Scott’s sexual chemistry is dripping throughout the visual, and that tension flows well into Scott’s guest verse.

“You keep it wet, that’s a real-life challenge / All that ass gotta pour out of gallons / Beauty in the top, keep balance / She in her bag, she wildin’ / You ain’t gotta hide your talent / Even if you did, I bet I find it / You know I’m comin’ from the H / But it’s +27 when I dial in,” raps Scott.

The flirty lyrics referencing South Africa’s international country code (Tyla’s home country) surely make the onscreen tension even more believable. Whether it is all for the camera or a sprinkle of actual romance doesn’t matter. All that matters is the fantasy has been gathered, packaged, and bottled to refresh the audience’s thirst for more Tyla.

Watch the “Water (Remix)” video above.

Tyla is out 3/22 via FAX/Epic Records. Find more information here.