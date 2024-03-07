Why Are Tyla’s Tour Dates For 2024 Canceled?

Tyla made a new Instagram post today (March 7) where she announced that she would be canceling her tour dates for 2024. She was originally supposed to perform shows in Europe starting later this month, before heading to do a leg in North America, in support of her upcoming self-titled album.

“It’s hard having to turn down opportunities you’ve been waiting your whole life for but God has his plan,” she wrote in the Instagram caption.

Here’s what to know about why Tyla’s tour is canceled.