Tyla made a new Instagram post today (March 7) where she announced that she would be canceling her tour dates for 2024. She was originally supposed to perform shows in Europe starting later this month, before heading to do a leg in North America, in support of her upcoming self-titled album.
“It’s hard having to turn down opportunities you’ve been waiting your whole life for but God has his plan,” she wrote in the Instagram caption.
Here’s what to know about why Tyla’s tour is canceled.
Why Are Tyla’s Tour Dates For 2024 Canceled?
Tyla opened up in a statement on social media that she canceled her tour due to an injury that she hasn’t healed from. While she didn’t share exactly what happened, it does sound like a serious issue that needs to be dealt with.
“For the past year I’ve been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened,” she wrote. “I’ve seen doctors and specialists with high hopes, but the pain has only become more agonizing as has the severity of the situation.”
“I am absolutely heartbroken to have to say this but as of right now I won’t be able to proceed with the tour,” she wrote. “In consulting with medical professionals, it’s become increasingly clear that continuing any festival or tour dates would jeopardize my long-term health and safety.”
Check out Tyla’s Instagram post about the news below.