Tyla Buffs Her Body At A Car Wash In Her Colorful ‘Push 2 Start’ Video

A little under four weeks since she re-released her well-received self-titled debut album, Tyla shares the video for the newly added single “Push 2 Start.” In it, Tyla and her girls take over a car wash, dancing on and between the freshly washed sports cars, getting soapy, and even indulging in some booty buffing while getting a fresh coat of paint. The tail end of the clip pays homage to Tyla’s Indian roots, nodding to the Hindu festival of colors, love, and spring, Holi with spray paint instead of throwing colored powder.

The deluxe version of Tyla puts a feather in the cap on Tyla’s standout 2024. Although she was forced to cancel her first-ever headlining tour in the US, she made up for it with the successful launch of her debut album, as well as collaborations with global superstars like Becky G and Travis Scott. Her standout performances and award wins at the BET Awards and MTV VMAs built on her legend, despite the controversy that followed the latter (arguably, the fact that there even was a controversy, however minor, is evidence of Tyla’s pop culture dominance). She was also acknowledged by the Grammys, proving that her star is only going to rise in the coming months and years as she continues to represent South Africanmusic on the global stage.

You can watch Tyla’s “Push 2 Start” video above.