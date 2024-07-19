Tyla Teams Up With Spinall And Omah Lay For The Mellow ‘One Call’

Three of African music’s hottest rising stars team up on “One Call,” the new single from Nigerian producer/DJ Spinall (pronounced spin-all), featuring Nigerian singer Omah Lay and South African breakout Tyla. Featuring a mellow and hypnotic Afrobeats instrumental, the song finds Omah and Tyla lyrically pining for a potential fling, telling them that they’ll only be “one call” away. With its reassuring chorus and cool blend of African sounds, it’s a slick party starter for a laid-back summer vibe.

“One Call” continues Tyla’s US takeover, which began last year with the arrival of her inescapable bop, “Water,” and rolled right into 2024 with the release of her self-titled debut album. In the months since, Tyla graced the Met Gala, signed on for special shows at Lollapalooza, and released her inner tiger at the 2024 BET Awards. And although she had to cancel her upcoming tour for medical reasons, moments like her Gap campaign with new song “Linen Moves,” Becky G collaboration “On My Body,” “Jump” video with Gunna and Skillibeng, and now, “One Call,” will likely keep her in the spotlight and building momentum until she recovers.

Meanwhile, Omah Lay continues to payoff the prediction made by Uproxx’s Wongo Okon in 2022, contributing to Afrobeats’ expansion in the US public eye.

Listen to Spinall’s “One Call” with Tyla and Omah Lay above.