Tyla’s self-titled debut album has received raved reviews, from fans and Uproxx alike. Unfortunately, supporters weren’t album to enjoy any of the songs from the project after she was forced to cancel her supporting tour.

But tonight (June 30), supporters from around the world were able to witness what could’ve been. Alongside her collaborators, Gunna and Skillibeng, Tyla performed her single, “Jump.” To pay homage to her South African heritage (as shown in the track’s official video), the set was filled with nods to the motherland.

There was no water to be found, but there was plenty of nature element. Surrounded by a mock safari display, Tyla’s background dancers even assumed the role of lioness trapped in a cage with NSFW body art. But even the box couldn’t hold Tyla’s slithery dance moves.

Tyla found viral success thanks to her liquid and booty jump combination seen in the official video for “Water.” But she has much more than one-legged twerking in her choreography bag. She can wine, twerk, but most importantly sing live. As the budding amapiano pop crossover princess, Tyla’s vocal ability can’t be ignored. Earlier in the evening, Tyla took home the awards for Best New Artist and Best International Act, so it certainly didn’t go unnoticed.

Watch clips Tyla’s 2024 BET Awards performance above.