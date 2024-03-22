South African hitmaker Tyla has released her much anticipated self-titled debut album tonight (March 22). Having built much momentum with hits like “Water” and “Truth Or Dare,” Tyla has shown herself to be one to watch. And with her promising debut, Tyla reassures us that she’s no flash in the pan. Tyla is stacked with instant hits and dance-ready bangers, arriving just in time for the summer. On a steamy Becky G collaboration called “On My Body,” Tyla seeks to take the moves from the dancefloor to the bedroom — and to every other room in the house.

“Can’t put a price on my waistline / Gotta move on my body / Climb up, can’t say no, mi bacardi,” sings Tyla on the opening verse

Becky G pops in adding some Latin flair to the intoxicating Afrofusion track, combining international forced to deliver a certified banger.

“Come give me everythin’ that you got / Want me slow, keep me up on my toes / Like a ballerina / The bedroom’s old, let’s try a place I know,” sings Becky G, before offering some simple yet sexy directions.

You can listen to “On My Body” above.

Tyla is out now via FAX and Epic Records. Find more information here.