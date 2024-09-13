These days, it seems like folks on the internet can turn just about anything into a controversy. Case in point: During Tyla’s acceptance speech at last night’s MTV VMAs, she made a simple, relatable request that commenters on Twitter (never calling it “X”) twisted into a case of… bullying(?) one of the two presenters, fellow singer Halle Bailey. While being presented the moon person for Best Afrobeats, she expressed surprise at the weight of the statuette, joking, “I’m not strong enough!”

Offering the moon person to Lil Nas X, who was presenting alongside Halle, Tyla asked, “Can you hold it for me?” Twitter promptly lit up with accusations that she wanted Halle to hold it for her (although Nas was the one who ended up taking it). “Halle said baby I am NOT the help,” wrote one commentewrote one commenter Hold your own award boo. Tyla tried it.” Another added, “Halle tried handing her the cards & she brushed her off but expected her to hold her award.”

Tyla herself, though, wasn’t having any of it, shutting down such speculation with an astute observation: “Y’all make everything weird… I was not asking my girl Halle… We just girls.” She also offered those detractors some friendly advice: “STFU I WON A VMAAAA.”

Ever since her single “Water” became a ubiquitous hit, Tyla has become something of a lightning rod for manufactured controversy. In a recent interview with the Breakfast Club, she was asked a question about her coloured identity — which she had specifically asked them not to do — and before that, she was criticized for taking a photo with Representative Nancy Pelosi by fans who disagreed with Pelosi’s policies (if they even know what those polices are).

For all these folks, here’s some more advice, free of charge: Seek therapy.