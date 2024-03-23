Tyla told a hilarious story about meeting Nancy Pelosi, the former House Speaker, during a pre-Grammy gala last month. The “Water” musician did an interview with People Magazine about the night they met, where she revealed she was very confused by the encounter.

“I had no idea,” she shared. “I didn’t know who she was, honestly, but I think she may have known [me] because she asked to take a picture with me.” The photo of the two soon made the rounds online, which left many wanting to know the backstory.

“I was like, ‘OK, cool,’” Tyla added. “She held my hand, and I was like, ‘Are you sure we should hold hands?’ Because I didn’t know. I was kind of feeling a bit tight, but she was like, ‘Hold my hand, hold my hand.’ It was cute.”

Throughout the rest of that party, Tyla also met Cher — and freaked out because she knew her as one of her idols. “I was like, ‘What the heck?’ I was literally in so much shock. I love her,” Tyla dished. “She’s always been an inspo… I can’t wait to even tell my kids, that’s how much of a good time I had.”

Check out the wild full photo of Tyla and Nancy Pelosi at the Grammy Awards below.