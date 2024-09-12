Here Are All The 2024 MTV VMAs Winners

Video Of The Year Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” – Republic Records

Billie Eilish – “Lunch” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift Feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records Artist Of The Year Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Eminem – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

SZA – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Song Of The Year Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me” – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island

Taylor Swift Feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records Best New Artist Benson Boone – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

Chappell Roan – Island

Gracie Abrams – Interscope Records

Shaboozey – American Dogwood / EMPIRE

Teddy Swims – Warner Records

Tyla – Epic Records

MTV Push Performance Of The Year August 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes” – Atlantic Records

September 2023: GloRilla – “Lick or Sum” – CMG / Interscope Records

October 2023: Benson Boone – “In the Stars” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

November 2023: Coco Jones – “ICU” – Def Jam

December 2023: Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records

January 2024: Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records

February 2024: Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records

March 2024: Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova” – Island

April 2024: Flyana Boss – “Yeaaa” – Vnclm_/ Atlantic Records

May 2024: Laufey – “Goddess” – Laufey / AWAL

June 2024: Le Sserafim – “Easy” – Source Music / Geffen Records

July 2024: The Warning – “Automatic Sun” – Lava / Republic Records Best Collaboration Taylor Swift Feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy ” – OVO / Republic Records

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” – CMG / Interscope Records

Jessie Murph Feat. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records

Jung Kook Feat. Latto – “Seven” – Bighit Music / Geffen Records

Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help” – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud

Best Pop Camila Cabello – Geffen / Interscope Records

Dua Lipa – Warner Records

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

Tate McRae – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records Best Hip-Hop Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy ” – OVO / Republic Records

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!” – CMG / Interscope Records

Gunna – “Fukumean” – Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions

Travis Scott Feat. Playboi Carti – “FE!N” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records

Best R&B Alicia Keys – “Lifeline” – AK Records / Gamma

Muni Long – “Made For Me” – Def Jam

SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Tyla – “Water” – Fax Records / Epic Records

Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good” – Mega / Gamma

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records Best Alternative Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit

Hozier – “Too Sweet” – Columbia Records

Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed” – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records

Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire” – This Compilation / Warner Records

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)” – Warner Records

Best Rock Bon Jovi – “Legendary” – Island

Coldplay – “Feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records

Green Day – “Dilemma” – Reprise Records / Warner Records

Kings of Leon – “Mustang” – Capitol Records

Lenny Kravitz – “Human” – Roxie Records Inc. / BMG Rights Management

U2 – “Atomic City” – Interscope Records Best Latin Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Bad Bunny – “Monaco” – Rimas Entertainment

Karol G – “Mi Ex Tenia Razon” – Bichota / Interscope Records

Myke Towers – “Lala” – Warner Music Latina

Peso Pluma & Anitta – “Bellakeo” – Double P Records

Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment

Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería” – Sony Music US Latin

Best Afrobeats Ayra Starr Feat. Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song” – Mavin / Republic

Burna Boy – “City Boys” – Spaceship / Bad Habit / Atlantic Records

Chris Brown Feat. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational” – Chris Brown Entertainment / RCA Records

Tems – “Love Me JeJe” – Since ’93 / RCA Records

Tyla – “Water” – Fax Records / Epic Records

Usher, Pheelz – “Ruin” – mega / gamma. Best K-Pop Jung Kook Feat. Latto – “Seven” – Bighit Music / Geffen Records

Lisa – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records

NCT Dream – “Smoothie” – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group

NewJeans – “Super Shy” – ADOR / Geffen Records

Stray Kids – “Lalalala” – JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records

Tomorrow X Together – “Deja vu” – Bighit Music / Imperial / Republic Records

Video For Good Alexander Stewart – “If Only You Knew” – FAE Grp

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From the Motion Picture “Barbie”)” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Coldplay – “Feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records

Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – “Best for Me” – Twenty Nine Music Group

Raye – “Genesis” – Human Re Sources

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love” – Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records Best Direction Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” – Republic Records – Directed by

Christian Breslauer

Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit – Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Directed by Rich Lee

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island – Directed by Bardia Zeinali

Taylor Swift Feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift

Best Cinematography Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” – Republic Records – Cinematography

by Anatol Trofimov

Charli XCX – “Von Dutch” – Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Jeff Bierman

Dua Lipa – “Illusion” – Warner Records – Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko

Olivia Rodrigo – “Obsessed” – Geffen Records – Cinematography by Marz Miller

Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve

Taylor Swift Feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Rodrigo

Prieto Best Editing Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment – Editing by Nick Yumul

Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” – Republic Records – Editing by Luis

Caraza Peimbert

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Editing by David Checel

Lisa – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Editing by Nik Kohler

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island – Editing by Jai Shukla

Taylor Swift Feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes

Best Choreography Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit – Choreography by Margaret Qualley

Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

Lisa – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Choreography

by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos

Tate McRae – “Greedy” – RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Troye Sivan – “Rush” – Capitol Records – Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof Best Visual Effects Ariana Grande – “The Boy is Mine” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Digital Axis

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual

Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post

Justin Timberlake – “Selfish” – RCA Records – “Selfish” – RCA Records – Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Visual Effects by Mathematic

Olivia Rodrigo – “Get Him Back!” – Geffen Records – Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston

Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson

Taylor Swift Feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Parliament