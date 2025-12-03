Tyler, The Creator’s Next Le Fleur Collection Will Be His Last

Tyler, The Creator’s le Fleur clothing line has been a useful creative outlet for him, but as he told fans via his Instagram today, the clothing line has run its course. His next le Fleur collection, he says, will be his last, as he moves onto other projects — such as his acting career, which officially launches this month with the A24 sports epic Marty Supreme, also starring Timothée Chalamet.

“Making clothes, my second passion,” he wrote. “I started this back in 2019 as a side project. The goal was to mirror things that matched my personal style. It grew into a very special world of specific colors, shapes, patterns, etc … this has taken me to places I’ve dreamed of. Louise Trotter gave me my first real chance at Lacoste. Virgil helped shape the blueprint on getting things made. Pharrell opened the doors at Louis Vuitton. I’m forever grateful for every helping hand that understood the language. I never wanted to be in the lookbooks or campaigns but for this last one it felt right ( I was the fit model after all).”

“I loved these clothes over the years so so so so so much,” he continued. “Every Pantone picked, every commercial shot, every sample that came in, it fed my spirit in ways nothing else could. It was a language I wanted to create, but now it’s time to slow down on communicating.” Given he’s still designing for GOLF, his other clothing brand, it doesn’t seem as though the second line is quite as needed.

Don’t feel too bad about the end of Le Fleur clothing, though. Tyler promised that the brand will continue to produce its bread-and-butter accessories and fragrances, along with collaborations with other clothing brands. You can see the final lookbook and shop the collection here.