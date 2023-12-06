How To Buy Golf Le Fleur’s Season 2 Line

Tyler The Creator has been busy in 2023, even without a new album out. In addition to organizing the return of his beloved festival, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, he rolled out the deluxe edition of his critically-acclaimed album, Call Me If You Get Lost, with new videos for “Dogtooth,” “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Wharf Talk,” “Legendary,” and “Heaven To Me.”

Outside of music, Tyler put plenty of attention into his fashion lines, Golf Wang and Golf Le Fleur. With Golf launching pop-up shops around the world for the holidays, The Creator has also announced the impending launch of Gof Le Fleur Season 2. Sharing a short film showcasing the new collection, Tyler once again displayed his talent as a director and a designer, highlighting the details of the new line with some help from friends like Lil Yachty and a rare Brazilian record from 1975.

le FLEUR* season 2: directed and designed by TYLER OKONMA instore: dec 9th, online dec 13thhttps://t.co/vOFABBe1kZ pic.twitter.com/QYMOwSm5Lt — T (@tylerthecreator) December 6, 2023

You can get ahold of your favorite pieces begining on December 9 if you live in one of the cities that already has a Golf store. If not, the collection goes live online on December 13. There’s no word yet on if pieces will make their way to the holiday shops, but you have to imagine there’s no way Tyler leaves out loyal fans who are undoubtedly already lining up looking to throw down some cash on Golf Essentials.