Tyler The Creator Gives Fans The Chance To Customize His Golf Wang Converse Chucks

Tyler The Creator’s ongoing partnership with Converse has proven uniquely fruitful. Not only have Golf Wang Converse sneakers been a cool treat for fans for the past few years, reflecting Tyler’s long-established love for the skater-favorite brand, but he’s come up with some pretty neat projects as a result, such as last year’s hilarious, Tyler-directed “Really Cool Converse Club” commercial. The latest is a new sneaker model that fans can customize with 100,000 options, the Golf Wang x Converse Chuck 70. The brand announced the collaboration via a few social media posts showing off some of the possible combinations.

The Golf Wang By You project includes a bunch of side decals of Golf Wang and Tyler The Creator logos and color options. Quantities are limited so I suggest clicking this link as soon as you can.

During a recent Converse All-Star series talk in March, Tyler discussed his affinity for the brand but also revealed his disdain for a different trend. “What the f*ck is a NFT?” he wondered to the audience’s amusement. “I paint at home, I play instruments. … I have a friend who’s making me speakers by hand right now. What the f*ck is a NFT? None of the examples I’ve seen is, like, beautiful art. It’s a f*cking monkey in a Supreme hoodie.”

