Tyler The Creator’s ongoing partnership with Converse has proven uniquely fruitful. Not only have Golf Wang Converse sneakers been a cool treat for fans for the past few years, reflecting Tyler’s long-established love for the skater-favorite brand, but he’s come up with some pretty neat projects as a result, such as last year’s hilarious, Tyler-directed “Really Cool Converse Club” commercial. The latest is a new sneaker model that fans can customize with 100,000 options, the Golf Wang x Converse Chuck 70. The brand announced the collaboration via a few social media posts showing off some of the possible combinations.

Customizable Golf Wang Chuck 70s? We got you 🤝 Available for only *24 hrs* beginning April 28 @ 10am ET/10am CET. Start exploring designs today before their release: https://t.co/JqnHJ9rBDO pic.twitter.com/creLLqZhoi — Converse (@Converse) April 21, 2022

Converse x Golf Wang Chuck 70s are here 💫 Customize your own pair now: https://t.co/JqnHJ9Jd2o pic.twitter.com/LzsmIhlR8O — Converse (@Converse) April 28, 2022

The Golf Wang By You project includes a bunch of side decals of Golf Wang and Tyler The Creator logos and color options. Quantities are limited so I suggest clicking this link as soon as you can.

During a recent Converse All-Star series talk in March, Tyler discussed his affinity for the brand but also revealed his disdain for a different trend. “What the f*ck is a NFT?” he wondered to the audience’s amusement. “I paint at home, I play instruments. … I have a friend who’s making me speakers by hand right now. What the f*ck is a NFT? None of the examples I’ve seen is, like, beautiful art. It’s a f*cking monkey in a Supreme hoodie.”