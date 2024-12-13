Just when you thought Tyler The Creator had dotted all the “i”s and crossed all the “t”s of his ridiculously successful 2024, the Hawthorne, California native slides in just under the wire with a new announcement and some stocking-stuffing goodies in time for Christmas. Tyler’s clothing brand GOLF WANG announced a new limited-edition capsule collection in partnership with the NFL celebrating seven of the league’s most iconic teams: San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, and Carolina Panthers

In addition to some sleek, classic-looking varsity jackets bearing the teams’ names and colors, there are also T-shirts with eye-catching, retro designs, and even an aloha shirt bearing a psychedelic all-over print depicting what appears to be an action figure resembling Hall of Fame Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino. GOLF WANG and the NFL promoted the designs with a clever campaign featuring stars from both the football and hip-hop worlds on trading card-style posters, including Rick Ross, Schoolboy Q, DeSean Jackson, Chuba Hubbard, Puka Nacua, and more. You can check out the card below.

The collection goes live on December 14 on GOLFWANG.COM, NFLShop.com and Fanatics.com. If you’re in LA, London or New York, you can get them on December 14 at a GOLF store; Philly Eagles or Las Vegas Raiders fans can grab them at pop-ups at the teams’ stadiums. In Las Vegas, the retail space will be located at Allegiant Stadium in the Modelo Tailgate Zone (Lot N) on Dec. 16 (1:30-5 p.m. PT) and Dec. 22 (9:25 a.m.-12:55 p.m. PT). In Philadelphia, the retail space will be located at Lincoln Financial Field in Lot K on Dec. 13 (1-5 p.m. ET), Dec. 14 (10 a.m.-5 p.m. ET) and Dec. 15 (11:30 a.m. ET-end of game).