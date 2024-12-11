Tyler The Creator hasn’t been a fan of the way the media landscape around music has shaped up in recent years. In recent interviews, he’s criticized rappers more concerned with being memes than making music and shared with Nardwuar his frustration over gimmicky interview shows. In a new interview with Billboard, he took on a new target: Podcasts, such as the Joe Budden Podcast or Million Dollaz Worth of Game, where hosts offer hot takes about music without being able to back them up.

“If I was president,” he says in the interview, “The first thing I would do is take podcast mics away from n****s.” His reasoning is simple: He wants folks to be able to able to explain why they feel the way they do, without simply parroting a talking point or jumping on a narrative bandwagon. “Expound on that f*cking thought, bitch,” he implores.

Tyler is coming off a win streak that has included new heights for his GOLF brand, the incredibly successful rollout of his new album, Chromakopia, which spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and of course, the 10th anniversary of his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in LA. He also announced his big screen debut coming next year, with the Josh Safdie-directed, Timothée Chalamet-starring Marty Supreme.