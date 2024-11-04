Most new songs and albums are released on Fridays, because that’s when the tracking week for Billboard chart eligibility starts. So, dropping a new release on any other day presents a chart disadvantage, since the song/album misses out on days of listening activity. That said, all of this didn’t stop Tyler The Creator from being successful with his latest project, Chromakopia, which he released on a Monday.

Since the album was released on a Monday, it missed out on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from its debut week, meaning the project’s debut numbers all came from four days. Despite that disadvantage, Chromakopia debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The project had an impact on the Hot 100 chart revealed today (November 4), too. On the chart dated November 9, Tyler’s “St. Chroma” featuring Daniel Caesar debuts at No. 7, while Noid also cracked the top 10 in the final spot. These are Tyler’s first-ever top-10 songs. His previous high was at No. 13 with Igor standout “Earfquake” in 2019.

The other most noteworthy song in this week’s Hot 100 top-10 is Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which returns to No. 1 for a 16th total week. It is now tied for the second-most weeks spent at No. 1, alongside Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night”; Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito”; and Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day.” It’s now behind only Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road.”