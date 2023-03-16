It is the end of an era for sister R&B duo, VanJess. Today (March 16), Jessica “Jess” Nwokike revealed that her sister and bandmate Ivana “Van” Nwokike had stepped away from VanJess “about 8 months ago.”
In a note shared to social media, Jess expressed support for her sister and her future endeavors and revealed she has some new solo music on the way.
“…tomorrow is the start of something new,” said Jess.
You can see the farewell note, and a throwback video below.
— VanJess (@vanjess) March 16, 2023
“Hi guys, it’s Jess. I see you and know how much you’ve been wanting to hear new music and see more from the both of us. The truth is, about 8 months ago my sister decided to step away from VanJess. I fully support and respect my sister in pursuing what makes her the happiest. I know this news is disappointing to you all, but want to thank you for your love and support over the years from watching up record covers in our bathroom to making our wildest dreams come true.
All that being said, this has given me the opportunity to start creating music of my own. I’ve spent the last few months finishing a project I’m beyond excited for you to hear. With my sister’s blessing, I will continue to post here and hope you all stay for the ‘ride’; tomorrow is the start of something new.”