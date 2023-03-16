It is the end of an era for sister R&B duo, VanJess. Today (March 16), Jessica “Jess” Nwokike revealed that her sister and bandmate Ivana “Van” Nwokike had stepped away from VanJess “about 8 months ago.”

In a note shared to social media, Jess expressed support for her sister and her future endeavors and revealed she has some new solo music on the way.

“…tomorrow is the start of something new,” said Jess.

You can see the farewell note, and a throwback video below.