VanJess arrived with their first project in almost three years at the beginning of 2021 with their Homegrown EP. The project’s eight songs came attached with features from Jimi Tents, Garren, Kaytranada, Phony Ppl, and Devin Morrison. While all the aforementioned names provided strong collaborations on Homegrown, the EP’s strongest effort is a solo track. “Slow Down” grew to be a fan favorite off the project and now it’s getting a well-deserved remix with help from R&B standout act and labelmate Lucky Daye.

Lucky Daye leads the way with a brief verse to begin the song while VanJess sticks to the verses they laid for the song’s original version. During an interview with Uproxx earlier this year, VanJess’ Ivana and Jess spoke about the song and revealed what inspired them to create it. “The toxic love thing we hear about all the time and it seems trendy and that’s kind of what we’re thinking about, let’s put out a song about positive love, you know, what love is supposed to be?” Jess said. “Can we get back to that? That’s how that one had come.”

The remix arrives after Lucky Daye kicked off his 2021 campaign with an EP of his own, Table For Two, which delivered collaborations alongside Ari Lennox, Mahalia, Joyce Wrice, Yebba, Tiana Major9, and Queen Naija.

