The season of giving may be over for some, but it is just getting started for Vic Mensa. The “Victory” rapper has a long history of philanthropic efforts in his hometown of Chicago. Over the Labor Day weekend, Mensa gave away $10,000 worth of gas money to help residents struggling with the increased cost at the pump. Now, the musician is looking to be of service in West Africa.

As the entertainer prepares for his inaugural Black Star Line Festival in Accra, Ghana, co-organized with longtime friend Chance The Rapper, according to TMZ, he has partnered with organizers to provide clean water to several nearby communities.

Mensa told the outlet, “We’re building three boreholes in different communities in Ghana to provide clean drinking water. The first being the Asokore Zongo in Koforidua, where my family lives, which is already built.”

Later adding, “The other locations are a nearby community called Effiduase and then our ancestral village in the Volta Region, Amedzofe. Most people in communities like this in Ghana experience constant waterborne diseases.”

It is being reported that nearly 200k people call Koforidua home. While Effiduase’s resident count is estimated at 20k people, and Amedzofe has a population of around 6k.

The clean water project should take about 3-4 weeks to complete, including 10-15 days of on-site drilling, pipework, and cable installations. The effort will cost roughly $45k to finish.

The Black Star Line Festival activities have begun with the Pan-African Conference. The music performances will be held on January 6. For more information about the festival, click here.