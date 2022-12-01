Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa announced the Black Star Line festival earlier this month, which will be free and taking place in Accra, Ghana on January 6. The lineup is packed with legends such as themselves, Erykah Badu, Jeremih, Asakaa Boys, T-Pain, Sarkodie, Tobe Nwigwe, and more.

It’s just been revealed that United Airlines wanted to help the concert attendees get there. The airline will be offering a 5-10% discount off published airfares to and from the festival city between the dates of December 15, 2022 and January 17, 2023. All that’s necessary is the discount code “ZMU6800486” while making a flight reservation. Go to this link for booking.

“Founded in 1919, and operated by Black people, the [Black Star Line] would link America, the Caribbean and Africa, to global shipping and tourism opportunities,” a press release about the festival explained. “The Black Star Line was a symbol of pride, not only for Africans, but also for Black people in all ports of call.” It continues, “After nearly 40 years, the Ghanian government launched their fleet with the same name, in homage to Garvey, and even added a black star to the country’s new flag.”

