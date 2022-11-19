Chance The Rapper has announced that he will kick off 2023 with a free festival. The “Yah Know” rapper revealed that his inaugural Black Star Line festival will take place in Accra, Ghana on January 6.

Among the performers are Chance himself, his longtime collaborator and fellow Chicago rapper Vic Mensa, Erykah Badu, Jeremih, Asakaa Boys, T-Pain, Sarkodie, Tobe Nwigwe, M.anifest, and soon to be announced special guests.

The name Black Star Line refers to a company founded by activist Marcus Garvey, who created the Black Star Line to seamlessly carry Black patrons back and forth to Africa. Garvey was also a proponent of Black economic independence.

In an interview with Sway’s Universe this past August, Chance revealed he was inspired by Garvey in the creation of his upcoming album, Star Line Gallery

“He started and ran this very important, integral shipping line” said Chance of Garvey. He had a fleet of ships, these giant ocean liners which are the size of cruise ships, that he owned and funded with common Black folks’ money. He created a trade route between the United States, all of the Black islands and the continent of Africa, and that created a network of people where people from all over the world were interconnected and working with each other and taking trips together.”

Attendees can register for tickets beginning Monday.

