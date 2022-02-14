Vince Staples Stays True And Turns Up On The Mustard-Produced ‘Magic’

After debuting his new song “Magic” in Naomi Osaka’s new Beats By Dre ad, Vince Staples gives the Mustard-produced song an official release. “Magic” features a Mustard-standard, post-hyphy beat that gives Vince plenty of real estate to sprawl out and once again explain his Long Beach-bred point of view. Toward the end, the beat breaks down, with live horns backing a spoken-word outro by Mustard himself, who details how making it out is an example of “magic” and praises fellow Beacher Vince despite coming from “the other side” of the city.

“Magic” is largely considered to be the first single from Vince’s upcoming album Ramona Park Broke My Heart, which he subtly hinted he’d finished after connecting with another veteran West Coast producer, DJ Quik. Ramona Park Broke My Heart will be Vince’s second album in as many years after dropping his critically-acclaimed self-titled project last year. He may also have even more projects in the works after revealing that he’d recorded 30 verses over different beats with Alchemist for a project that may end up also featuring Earl Sweatshirt. Alchemist later suggested that the duo had completed a whole EP, but for now, it seems Vince is focused on rolling out the long-awaited solo album dedicated to the neighborhood where he grew up. With Mustard and Quik involved, it looks like Vince is departing from his usual chaotic soundscapes, suggesting his most mainstream-friendly project to date.

Listen to Vince Staples’s “Magic” above.