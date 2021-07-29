Today in “news guaranteed to make rap fans salivate,” Vince Staples revealed that he and Earl Sweatshirt recorded a joint project with The Alchemist, leading to the Long Beach native putting “30 verses on 30 beats.” Unfortunately, Vince jokes that “Alchemist moves at a very cryptic pace — he’s hella slow,” leading to him recording his new album Vince Staples with Kenny Beats. He further reveals that there are anywhere from 12 to 22 leftovers from that project after picking the initial eight songs that worked for the self-titled album.

Vince Staples reveals he recorded "30 verses on 30 beats" while working on a collab project with Alchemist and Earl Sweatshirt. pic.twitter.com/ROYEKsvsPA — Elite Media Group (@TheEliteMedia_) July 29, 2021

So to recap, there are up to 50 Vince Staples songs out there that haven’t been heard by anyone but him, his producers, and Earl Sweatshirt. Obviously, this news has fans in a tizzy, wondering when — or indeed, if — these songs will ever come out. Since it’s 2021 and social media exists, they will undoubtedly be insufferable about it until they find out.

holy fuck i need this vince earl and alchemist project immediately https://t.co/W3oXWTkgi6 — 🅱️ATTHEW (@whothheckismatt) July 29, 2021

I need that Vince/Earl/Alchemist collab project to be done and in my life sooner than later. https://t.co/3f7SnERpTJ — iamHBY (@iamHBY) July 29, 2021

There's really a whole ass Earl, Vince and Alchemist double album out there and Earl just keeps hitting us with these albums with this yo ho ho and a bottle of rum ass production https://t.co/qLDkgSmgXU — 🏅America Is Musty: Mustiest Olympics Ever🏅 (@DragonflyJonez) July 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Vince’s latest rollout media blitz has unearthed even more notable quotes from the Long Beach native. On Drink Champs, he recounted how he got into music and that Mac Miller never accepted royalties from their Stolen Youth joint tape, as well as explaining why he always avoided drugs and alcohol. He also broke down how the music business monetizes people’s struggles and spit a mind-blowing verse over Dr. Dre’s “Xplosive” beat for LA Leakers.