Beyond music, Vince Staples has a nicely fleshed-out IMDb page and lately has been especially stacked with news on that front: In separate reports shared within 24 hours of each other, it was revealed that Staples has joined the cast of a couple notable projects.

Deadline reports today that Staples has been brought into the fold of the new White Men Can’t Jump movie, joining a cast that includes Jack Harlow, Sinqua Walls, Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, and others. It hasn’t yet been revealed what sort of role Staples will be playing in the film.

On top of that, Variety reported yesterday that the rapper has been tapped by Showtime to join the main cast of comedy pilot The Wood, based on the 1999 movie (starring Omar Epps, Richard T. Jones, and Taye Diggs) of the same name.

Variety notes Staples will “star as Jamal, an aspiring photographer from Ladera Heights, who has been cut off by his upper-class family when he decided to follow his own path instead of going to historic Morehouse College.” The publication also notes, “The show is described as an honest look at friendship and dating from the perspective of three young Black males born and raised in the gentrifying LA suburb of Inglewood. The trio’s struggles to balance fatherhood, ambition and loyalty force them to question if they are growing apart, or closer together.”

Staples will star alongside Xavier Mills, Karen Obilom, Melvin Gregg, and Essence Renae, as well as Richard T. Jones and Tamala Jones, reprising their respective roles of Slim and Tanya from the original movie.

This latest credits follows Staples’ lead role in the 2019-2021 Adult Swim cartoon Lazor Wulf, as well as appearances on Insecure, American Dad, and more.

