Wale’s Bleary-Eyed ‘Blanco’ Video Gives Him One Hell Of A Hangover

After releasing his vulnerable new single “Blanco” earlier this week, DC rapper (Maryland rapper?) Wale follows up today with a suitably bleary-eyed video, visualizing the sobering — or soused, depending on how you view it — theme of the song.

The video opens with Wale answering a call and struggling to find an answer to the salutation, “how are you?” Eventually, he settles on “Everything a lot,” as he flashes back to the night before, which involved a whole lot of the titular libation. The party scenes are filmed out-of-focus, evoking the bleary-eyed feeling of being three (or four) sheets to the wind. Smino also makes a cameo appearance, wearing what appears to be snow goggles and a shower bonnet. Meanwhile, Wale himself illustrates his inebriated state as he stumbles into a dinner party with friends “48 hours” later, having been up the whole time, as he says in the second verse.

While the single suggests some somber material for his upcoming Def Jam debut, the tag on the video also promises some more upbeat offerings, with leanings of the Afrobeats from Wale’s ancestral Nigeria. Also, hey, if Smino wants to contribute a verse or two to the finished product, it wouldn’t go amiss.

Watch Wale’s “Blanco” video above.