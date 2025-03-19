Wale Drinks The Pain Away On His Vulnerable New Single ‘Blanco’

Wale is back. The former Uproxx cover star has a new record deal with Def Jam, and kicks off the rollout for his new album with a vulnerable new single, “Blanco.” Over a bluesy backdrop, Wale croons about how the pressures of life have sent him searching for solace at the bottom of a bottle, and admitting he knows this isn’t the best way to cope.

Wale’s been out of the spotlight a bit as he laid the foundation for his next career phase, but offered an explanation for the song in a press release. “Artists spend years hiding behind bravado,” he said. “‘Blanco’ strips all that away. It’s the beginning of a more honest conversation I want to have with my audience and how I feel, and I want to give people an opportunity to connect with a more vulnerable side of my artistry.”

The DMV native might have been lying low for a bit, but he’s never far from the center of attention. Last year, he finally got his collab with Nike, designing a cherry blossom-inspired colorway of the DC-favorite Foamposite shoe. Meanwhile, just a week ago, he was announced as one of the performers on T-Pain’s upcoming Wiscansin Festival.

You can listen to Wale’s new single, “Blanco,” above.