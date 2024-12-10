Smino Announced His 2025 ‘Kountry Kousins’ Tour Dates With Samara Cyn

St. Louis neo-soul rap crooner Smino released his new album Maybe In Nirvana> this past New Music Friday, and in relatively short order, he’s revealed the dates for its accompanying 2025 tour. The aptly titled Kountry Kousins Tour will be supported by Tennessee native Samara Cyn, who dropped her own well-received album, The Way Home in October. Tickets are available for pre-sale now on zerofatigue.com. See below for the tour dates.
Smino’s 2025 ‘Kountry Kousins’ Tour Dates With Samara Cyn
4/23 – Vancouver, CA @ Commodore Ballroom
4/25 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
4/27 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
4/30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
5/1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
5/2 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
5/5 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
5/7 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
5/9 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
5/10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
5/11 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
5/14 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
5/16 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
5/17 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
5/18 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
5/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
5/22 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
5/24 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
5/28 – Washington, DC @ Echostage
5/31 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
6/3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
6/5 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster Theater
6/7 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
6/10 – Toronto, CA @ REBEL
6/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
6/14 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
6/15 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion
6/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre and Ballroom
6/19 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
6/21 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
6/22 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park