Smino Announced His 2025 ‘Kountry Kousins’ Tour Dates With Samara Cyn

St. Louis neo-soul rap crooner Smino released his new album Maybe In Nirvana> this past New Music Friday, and in relatively short order, he’s revealed the dates for its accompanying 2025 tour. The aptly titled Kountry Kousins Tour will be supported by Tennessee native Samara Cyn, who dropped her own well-received album, The Way Home in October. Tickets are available for pre-sale now on zerofatigue.com. See below for the tour dates.