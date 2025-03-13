T-Pain has enjoyed a special relationship with the state of Wisconsin ever since on his 2008 Lil Wayne collab “Can’t Believe It,” he gave the state a shout-out but pronounced it in his own special way (“Put you in a mansion, somewhere in Wiscansin”). It’s become an iconic line, and for the past few years, T-Pain has taken to the state to host his annual Wiscansin Festival.

The 2025 edition is coming right up, as the two-day event is set for June 13 and 14 in Milwaukee, it was announced today (March 13).

The first day, dubbed Wiscansin State Fear, goes down at the Milwaukee Mile and features open drifting (the thing where cars slide around), along with carnival rides, games, karaoke, and more.

Then there’s the second day, the Back To Wiscansin Fest. On the music lineup are Feid, Keyshia Cole, Pusha T, Wale, Jermaine Dupri, DJ Diesel (Shaq), NLE Choppa, Kash Doll, Prof, Duran Bernarr, Armani White, Djay Mando, and NilexNile, with more names to be revealed.

Fans can either buy a one-day pass for either event, or there’s a two-day pass that covers both. Either way, tickets go on sale starting March 14 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on the Wiscansin website.